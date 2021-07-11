Sprachaustausch mal anders – während eines gemeinsamen Spaziergangs

Duisburg : DSV98 |

Wir treffen uns jeden 2. Samstag im Monat um 15 Uhr vor dem Eingang des DSV98 ( Kruppstr. 26, 47055 Duisburg ), um gemeinsam eine Runde um den Bertasee und den Parallelkanal zu spazieren und uns dabei in verschiedenen Sprachen zu unterhalten. Willkommen ist - jede*r, der / die seine Kenntnisse einer Fremdsprache verbessern möchte ( da es ein offener Treff ist, zu dem man jederzeit spontan ohne Anmeldung kommen kann, gibt es jedoch keine Garantie, dass die gewünsche Sprache dabei ist )

- sich für andere Länder interessiert

- seine Deutschkenntnisse verbessern und Kontakt zu Deutschen knüpfen möchte

- Expats beim Erlernen der deutschen Sprache helfen möchte

Dieser Treff wird immer zur gleichen Zeit am gleichen Ort sein ( zumindest bis die nächsten Corona-Einschränkungen kommen ), damit es ohne großen Organisationsaufwand funktioniert und auch diejenigen, die nicht ständig in sozialen Netzwerken unterwegs sind, wissen, wann und wo das Treffen stattfindet. Darüber hinaus können dort natürlich auch Verabredungen für andere Aktivitäten und Ausflüge getroffen werden.



P.S. Sollte es stark regnen, können wir auch, statt spazieren zu gehen, im Restaurant „Am Bertasee“ eine Kleinigkeit essen und trinken.



We meet every 2nd Saturday of the month at 15 hours at the entrance of ( Kruppstr. 26, 47055 Duisburg ) to walk around Berta Lake and the canal and talk to each other in different languages.

Everyone is welcome who

- wants to improve his / her knowledge of a certain language ( however, since it is an open meeting which anyone can join without prior registration it cannot be guaranteed that there is a native speaker of the language you are looking for

- is interested in foreign countries

- wants to improve his knowledge of German and get in touch with local people

- wants to helps expats learning the German languge

This meeting will always be at the same time and the same place ( at least until we have the next corona restrictions ) so it is possible to meet without much organisation effort and also those who are not constantly on social media know when and where the meeting takes place. But of course we can also make appointments for other activities and excursions.



P.S. In case of heavy rain we can also have a small bite at Restaurant „Am Bertasee“ instead of going for a walk.