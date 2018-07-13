Au pair in Helsinki gesucht.

Die Tochter ist Professorin, heißt Reeta und deren Sohn Luka.
Ihre Anfrage lautet wie folgt:
Do you or anybody in your family happen to know a young lady interested in coming to a Finnish family for 1.9.18-310.6.2019?
They can offer a room with own wc. and pocket money 300,00/month.The family also buys the au pair local traffic tickets and if so wished a course in Finnish. The work is light household work 30 hours a week. In this case the duties mean taking Luka in the morning to school and after that household work 2-3 hours and then in the late afternoon taking Luka home and eg. heating meal. The details I will leave to Reetta and a possible candidate.
Da wir keinen Vorschlag machen können, möchte ich die Anfrage hier veröffentlichen und erbitte ggf. eine entsprechende Interessenmeldungn! Danke!
Ulrich Kruggel