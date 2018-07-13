Anzeige

Au pair in Helsinki gesucht.

Reeta, links im Bild
Unsere langjährigen und guten finnischen Freude haben uns geschrieben, dass die Familie ihrer Tochter in Helsinki au pair Hilfe benötigt.
Die Tochter ist Professorin, heißt Reeta und deren Sohn Luka.

Ihre Anfrage lautet wie folgt:

Do you or anybody in your family happen to know a young lady interested in coming to a Finnish family for 1.9.18-310.6.2019?
They can offer a room with own wc. and pocket money 300,00/month.The family also buys the au pair local traffic tickets and if so wished a course in Finnish. The work is light household work 30 hours a week. In this case the duties mean taking Luka in the morning to school and after that household work 2-3 hours and then in the late afternoon taking Luka home and eg. heating meal. The details I will leave to Reetta and a possible candidate.

Da wir keinen Vorschlag machen können, möchte ich die Anfrage hier veröffentlichen und erbitte ggf. eine entsprechende Interessenmeldungn! Danke!

Ulrich Kruggel
