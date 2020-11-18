Europäisches Forschungszentrum: VAE finanzieren terroristische und dschihadistische Gruppen in der Sahelzone Afrika

According to the sources, these jihad groups are in Boungou, Burkina Faso, Taparko Burkina Faso, Inata Burkina Faso, Kaisaka Burkina Faso, Mana, Burkina Faso, Doropo, Ivory Coast, Kanakono, Ivory Coast, Bonikro, Ivory Coast, North Kivu, Congo DRC, Ituri, CongoDRC, Bougouni, Mali, Kenieba, Mali, Information obtained from Tactics suggests that these groups control some of the gold mines in these cities or provide shelter to companies that operate there. In some cases, these jihad groups also own illegal gold mines.
The Institute warns that lack of action by the international community will help these jihad groups take control of large parts of the Sahel and will undermine the efforts of various Western governments.
In recent years, illegal African gold mining and trading has increased dramatically. A series of reports from Reuters news agency revealed a huge illegal gold market in which the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plays a key role as a major trading hub that receives, processes and "leaves" African gold. In addition to tax avoidance and health and safety implications, the rise in the volume and scale of the illegal gold trade has raised serious safety concerns. The proceeds from the gold smuggling seem to fund the radicalization of the jihadists and the armed conflict in Africa, and the struggle for control of the gold mines is destabilizing already vulnerable and impoverished states.
Reuters revealed that Islamist fighters occupied at least 15 mines in the east of the country, giving them direct control of production and sales. In addition, more than 500 deaths from violence in connection with jihadist groups were registered in both regions between January and June 2019.
The extent of the challenge
Small-scale gold mining is flourishing across Africa. In most cases, however, Kleinst has become a euphemism for illegals, and the workers, often referred to as informal dredgers, are workers who operate in an unregulated market. In summary, large-scale mining is happening under the radar, with taxes being replaced by bribes and costs being reduced by poor labor and environmental standards.
The 19 refinery licenses in South Africa that were granted in the first quarter of 2019 were indicative of the continental boom in illegal gold mining, more than in the previous three years combined. According to Reuters, 26 refineries in 14 African countries were under construction in early 2020. While some of these plants made sure that the gold they processed was responsibly mined, this was by no means the norm. All but one of the London Bullion Market Association-accredited gold refineries worldwide are located outside of Africa. Switzerland, while not producing gold, has proven to be a difficult competitor for African refiners, for whom acquiring legitimacy is a time-consuming and expensive undertaking. Hence the widespread use of corner cutting.
Unregulated refineries often receive high levels of political support, but the human and environmental impact of this industry is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. This untaxed and unregulated economic activity generates enormous amounts of capital that flow to parties involved in armed conflict, closing a vicious circle in an economic circle that supports multiple interest groups: miners, refiners, arms manufacturers and political leaders.
Louis Marechal, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) expert on responsible business conduct, describes the illegal gold trade in Africa as a "race to the bottom". In just one week in February 2019, more than a hundred people died in mining accidents in three countries, Zimbabwe, Guinea and Liberia.
As the industry has grown, so has competition between refiners, which means there is less incentive for them to check that the gold was ethically sourced. The gold is often not reported to the customs officials. The corner cut is so common that only South Africa meets the OECD standards for testing refineries.
Violence in Burkina Faso
The link between gold, violence and terrorism is particularly strong in the Sahel region of Africa, an area south of the Sahara that includes large areas of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger. In this already troubled region, forces allied with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have concentrated on an industry that the OECD estimates is worth $ 2 billion.
After losing territory and momentum in the Middle East, the jihadists have shifted their attention to the mining areas of the Sahel. The region's mines provide these terrorist groups with income to recruit and buy weapons, as well as ideal hiding spots and sources of explosives to use in attacks.
The Reuters series mentioned above highlighted the fighting of Burkina Faso, which has seen an influx of jihadists drawn by the perfect storm of gold mines and the country's weak infrastructure. Hundreds were killed in conflicts over control of gold exports in Burkina Faso, including 39 mine workers who were ambushed by jihadists in November 2019. Burkina Faso's official gold exports for 2018 were 300kg, estimated to be less than two percent of the real figure when unofficial exports are included.
A government satellite imagery poll found about 2,200 informal gold mines in Burkina Faso, half of which fell within 16 miles of sites of militia attack. Jihadi groups sometimes run mines, which means they become employers in a country where the World Bank has an annual per capita income of $ 660, creating a dependency on terrorist groups for workers who have a subsistence level want to achieve for their families. Insecurity and crime are compounded by the robberies and kidnappings associated with competing for control of gold mining in these lawless areas beyond government control.
The Burkina Faso government has banned certain sites and banned miners from digging there, but the jihadists have ordered the dredgers to continue regardless of what upset the balance of power and undermined the rule of law. The jihadists have placed control of gold digging gold diggers in the context of an already unsafe situation in which the northern regions of Burkina Faso are watching Islamist attacks on churches. Christians make up only 10 percent of the country's population. Terrorist groups such as the regional Al-Qaeda-Nahe Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimia and Ansarul Islam see the value of Burkina Faso's gold. It is a precious metal that retains its value and can be used as a substitute currency in much of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
In January 2019, the government of Burkina Faso launched air strikes on areas around Kabonga and carried out military operations called Operation Firestorm and Operation Uprooting in the east and north of the country. The government also banned ASM in these areas. Between June and November 2019, around 500 deaths were attributed to the jihadists' struggle to control the gold trade. The government's move does not appear to have succeeded, as at least 15 gold mines were occupied by Islamist forces at the end of last year.
smuggling
One feature of the gold trade crisis is the ease with which it crosses national borders. Often, illegal gold that is mined in one country is channeled through neighboring countries. According to Burkina Faso's minister of mines, Oumarou Idani, much of the country's illegally mined gold is transported to Togo, from where it arrives in the United Arab Emirates.
Togo acts as a smuggling hub; Sahel-mined gold is refined in the small Costal State and then re-exported, with the UAE being the main recipient. Gold is re-exported from the United Arab Emirates.
Uganda is taking gold in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with tax authorities reporting "rampant fraud cases" based on a criminal industry fueled by forged documents, stamps and signatures. Worse still, gold smuggling is linked to funding rebel forces operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In an effort to break the link between gold and militants, the United Nations has sanctioned all traders involved in gold smuggling.
Another example is Mali, where smugglers and money launderers sell gold at three percent below market value and use hard foreign currency to buy electronic goods and cars that they can sell at home at inflated prices.
Emirates Hub
From this chaotic and violent situation in Africa the gold is transported across the borders into the VaE, where the permissive attitude of the authorities enables the Gulf State to act as a gateway to other western markets such as the European Union, the United States, Saudi Arabia , Turkey and Switzerland to act.
The Emirates' 2016 customs data showed that the UAE imported $ 15.1 billion worth of gold from Africa, making them the main importer of the product. However, industrial mining companies in Africa do not export to the UAE, which means that the UAE imports their African gold from informal sources that are outside of official, formally regulated and accountable channels.
Comtrade, a UN database of customs statistics, showed that Africa was the world's leading gold exporter in 2016, with the UAE becoming the number one importer. That year, the UAE imported gold from 46 African countries, out of a total of 54, that had higher gold imports than reported by exporting countries.
And gold is not just a question of the UAE consumer lifestyle; The gold trade accounts for nearly 20 percent of the country's GDP. No Emirati gold refineries are LBMA accredited, which means the country is heavily dependent on African trade, which relies on dangerous conditions, smuggling and an avoidance of oversight. Gold mining has also become a source of income and power for some of the world's most dangerous terrorist groups that have gained a foothold in vulnerable African states. In return for providing a market for Africa's gold exporters, the Emirates are offering legal imports, tax-free and, crucially, no questions asked.
On July 14, 2020, the French MP Bruno Fuchs submitted a written question to the National Assembly on the subject of illegal gold smuggling from the Sahel to the United Arab Emirates.
The question was drawn from the Tactics Institute's analysis. inspired on the question and the region in several documents. Read our recap of the gold smuggling crisis by clicking here.
In addition to addressing the economic and human costs of illicit trafficking, Mr Fuchs has also addressed the security costs as trade becomes a vital source of income for terrorist groups to expand in an already fragile and volatile region.
The full text of the submitted question can be found here in French and English.