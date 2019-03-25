David Bowie & Queen - Under Pressure (Disco Pirates Remix)
The Disco Pirates from down under put some moves on the "Under Pressure" classic from David Bowie and Queen to set up their one two for the festive season with a surprise coming next week when all things really start to glitter with emotion. Released on Odessa Mama / Dubset Media through Apple Music in South America and South East Asia. If you haven't seen the Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody yet you're missing out on a great time away from your various screens