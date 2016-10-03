Neueröffnung der Naturheilpraxis Koutecky nach Umzug

Wann? 07.10.2016 15:00 Uhr bis 07.10.2016 18:00 Uhr

Wo? Naturheilpraxis Koutecky, Friedhofstraße 2, 86637 Zusamaltheim DE
Zusamaltheim: Naturheilpraxis Koutecky | Seit fast 8 Jahren gibt es die Naturheilpraxis der Heilpraktikerin Judith Heßmann-Koutecky in Langweid am Lech. Anfang Oktober zieht diese nun in die neuen Praxis-Räume nach Zusamaltheim bei Wertingen in den Landkreis Dillingen. Zur Eröffnung am Freitag, den 7. Oktober 2016, lädt sie von 15:00 bis 18:00 Uhr alle ein, die sich für ganzheitliche Medizin und Naturheilkunde interessieren.

Die Kontaktdaten der Praxis lauten: Friedhofstr. 2a, 86637 Zusamaltheim, Tel. 08272 99 47 791, kontakt@naturheilpraxis-koutecky.de, www.naturheilpraxis-koutecky.de.
