Die Kontaktdaten der Praxis lauten: Friedhofstr. 2a, 86637 Zusamaltheim, Tel. 08272 99 47 791, kontakt@naturheilpraxis-koutecky.de, www.naturheilpraxis-koutecky.de.
Neueröffnung der Naturheilpraxis Koutecky nach Umzug
Wann? 07.10.2016 15:00 Uhr bis
07.10.2016 18:00 Uhr
Wo? Naturheilpraxis Koutecky, Friedhofstraße 2, 86637 Zusamaltheim
Die Kontaktdaten der Praxis lauten: Friedhofstr. 2a, 86637 Zusamaltheim, Tel. 08272 99 47 791, kontakt@naturheilpraxis-koutecky.de, www.naturheilpraxis-koutecky.de.
0