Neues Buch 'Of This World' by Stella Pierides (Red Moon Press, 2017)

Now available from:
Amazon UK
Amazon DE
Red Moon Press (USA)
“Stella Pierides has cultivated a terse, idiosyncratic style in her haibun that is instantly recognizable, and as a consequence is one of the shining lights of this burgeoning genre. Of This World certainly is, but it also takes us out of the world at large and into private spaces we feel privileged to witness. A unique and satisfying read.“
From the back cover:
“This is how it's done! Stella Pierides — in a hushed voice — takes me through what it is to be human — and part of the human history from the roots of Western culture in Diogenes' tub to the ‘modern’ human — with all the questions and doubts, the uncertainties that come from that.”
— Johannes S. H. Bjerg, Writer
“Of This World’s marvelous, emotionally resonant haibun are steeped in the grace of the garden, rooted in a physical reality so sensuous that you can smell the fragrance of baking bread, of olives and garlic, of lemon and magnolia blossoms — and yet they also spiral on the updraft of metaphor as poet Stella Pierides ‘put[s] our hearts in the shoes of the hummingbird.’”
— Clare MacQueen, Editor-in-Chief, KYSO Flash
“A treasure trove of language and image. Pierides walks through dark streets of history, through alleyways of memory - emerging in shiny, unexpected places. Compact, urgent and closely observant, these minute offerings will captivate readers of both poetry and short fiction. An enormously engaging collection.”
— Michelle Elvy, Writer and Editor