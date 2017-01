Langenhagen : Daunstärs |

Slightly Piccadilly provide a perfect mixture of music, storytelling, traditional culture and contemporary humour. In their own special and inimitable way Andy Reed and Christoph Gebhardt present their new show with songs, tunes and anecdotes from England, Scotland and Ireland. Enjoy the irresistible British culture, the spoken English language, typical English humour and plenty of opportunity to join in with the songs.

Eintritt 10.- €; Anmeldungen unter www.vhs-langenhagen.de, persönlich, per Fax (0511.7307-9718) oder eMail über info@vhs-langenhagen.de