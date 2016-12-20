Kalendertür 20

Joy to the world!
Text von Isaac Watts
Joy to the world! The Lord is come.
Let earth receive her King;
Let every heart prepare Him room;
And heav'n and nature sing,
And heav'n and nature sing.
And heav'n and heav'n and nature sing.
Joy to the world, the Savior reigns
Let men their songs employ.
While fields and floods, rocks, hills, and plains
Repeat the sounding joy,
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat, repeat the sounding joy
No more let sin and sorrows grow,
Nor thorns infest the ground;
He comes to make His blessings flow
Far as the curse is found,
Far as the curse is found,
Far as, far as the curse is found.
He rules the world with truth and grace,
And makes the nations prove
The glories of His righteousness.
And wonders of His love,
And wonders of His love,
And wonders, wonders of His love.
Joy to the World ist ein bekanntes Weihnachtslied aus dem angelsächsischen Sprachraum, das eigentlich auf dem Chor "Hoch tut euch auf" im Messias von Georg Friedrich Händel (1685–1759) basiert. Den englischen Text verfasste Isaac Watts (1674–1748) im Jahre 1719 nach dem zweiten Teil des Psalms 98
Bei dem Lied muß ich immer an die Geschichte des kleinen Lord denken.