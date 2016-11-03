Vernissage: Retail is pleased with the Christmas Business
Wann? 11.11.2016 19:00 Uhr
Wo? GROUP GLOBAL 3000, Leuschnerdamm 19, 10999 Berlin
"Every year during the Christmas season, we experience the perversion of celebrating higher revenues. Our society is oversaturated with things, has an ex- and hopp-problem, burdens the environment by the consumption of unnecessary products and already sees christmas gifts as a problem. "
We show 14 different artists – objects, photography, paintings, graphics, video, sound and performance. Further, there will be Glühwein and an eat-art-performance by Christiane Gaebert.
We'll be happy to see you there!
GROUP GLOBAL 3000
Leuschnerdamm 19, 10999 Berlin
http://groupglobal3000.de
