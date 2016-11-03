Vernissage: Retail is pleased with the Christmas Business

Wann? 11.11.2016 19:00 Uhr

Wo? GROUP GLOBAL 3000, Leuschnerdamm 19, 10999 Berlin DE
Berlin: GROUP GLOBAL 3000 | We invite you to the Vernissage of the exhibition "Retail is pleased with the Christmas Business" in GROUP GLOBAL 3000 on November 11, 19:00.

"Every year during the Christmas season, we experience the perversion of celebrating higher revenues. Our society is oversaturated with things, has an ex- and hopp-problem, burdens the environment by the consumption of unnecessary products and already sees christmas gifts as a problem. "

We show 14 different artists – objects, photography, paintings, graphics, video, sound and performance. Further, there will be Glühwein and an eat-art-performance by Christiane Gaebert.

We'll be happy to see you there!

GROUP GLOBAL 3000
Leuschnerdamm 19, 10999 Berlin

http://groupglobal3000.de
