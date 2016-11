Vernissage: Retail is pleased with the Christmas Business

We invite you to the Vernissage of the exhibition "Retail is pleased with the Christmas Business" in GROUP GLOBAL 3000 on November 11, 19:00."Every year during the Christmas season, we experience the perversion of celebrating higher revenues. Our society is oversaturated with things, has an ex- and hopp-problem, burdens the environment by the consumption of unnecessary products and already sees christmas gifts as a problem. "We show 14 different artists – objects, photography, paintings, graphics, video, sound and performance. Further, there will be Glühwein and an eat-art-performance by Christiane Gaebert.We'll be happy to see you there!GROUP GLOBAL 3000Leuschnerdamm 19, 10999 Berlin