Zwergentor Twistesee Revisited

Through the years my wife and I and some members of our family have spent our autumn holidays in Feriendorf Twistesee in Bad Arolsen. It was in 2014 that a hole in the trunk of an oak tree am Rundweg Twistesee inspired me to make a Grimm-like Zwergentor. This little door was then prefabricated at home in Alkmaar in Holland and on our next visit in October 2015 we cemented the little door into the tree. I will attach a photo collage tot his mail.
More or less by coincidence we found that your paper paid attention tot his project in a few articles published in December 2015(?). I thought that maybe you’re interested to know what happened next…
About a week ago we revisited Bad Arolsen, eager, of course, to find out how our little door had withstood the forces of man and nature!
Much to our disappointment (but less to our surprise!) the little door had been vandalised: the actual door was gone, including the “Türbeschläge”, basically only the “Rahm” remained ( and the letterbox in the wall).
Since another beautiful hole in the trunk of an oak tree caught my attention last year, I came to Bad Arolsen equipped with another little door…
I have attached some photos and a little map….
Alkmaar,
Michiel Balvers